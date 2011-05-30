In an effort to boost lending to the agriculture value chain, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has ordered commercial banks to establish agricultural desks within six months. The CBN said in a circular that banks should hire agricultural graduates and other experts to manage the lending activities. Read the full article at Daily Trust.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.