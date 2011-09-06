This Day newspaper reports that none of the international oil companies operating in Nigeria have shown an interest to build a refinery in the country. This is apparently because the downstream petroleum sector had remained regulated. “No rational entrepreneur would build a refinery in a country where products’ prices are set by the government,” a top official at one of the oil companies told the newspaper. Read the full article at This Day.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.