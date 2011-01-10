Nigeria's south-western states to establish JV for infrastructure development
Nigeria’s south-western states (Ekiti, Ondo, Osun and Lagos States) are set to establish a joint venture in a bid to improve infrastructure in the region.
Nigeria’s south-western states (Ekiti, Ondo, Osun and Lagos States) are set to establish a joint venture in a bid to improve infrastructure in the region. Ekiti State Governor Dr Kayode Fayemi said the plan would allow for the development of roads as well as electricity generation.
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