Nigeria's mining sector only contributing 1% to economy
The mining sector's contribution to the Nigerian economy is only about 1%, according to Mines and Steel Minister Mohammed Sada.
The mining sector's contribution to the Nigerian economy is only about 1%, according to Mines and Steel Minister Mohammed Sada. He said that the country recently introduced numerous reforms in order to boost investment in the industry. Read the full article at This Day
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