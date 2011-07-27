Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan said on Tuesday he will send a constitutional amendment bill to parliament aimed at changing the presidential and state governorship tenures to a longer, single term.

Nigeria's president and governors of the 36 states in Africa's most populous nation now serve a maximum of two four-year terms, running for re-election between terms.

The statement from the presidency said this would not affect Jonathan's own tenure and would come into effect from 2015, if enacted into law by the national assembly. The statement did not say how long the new single-term would last. (Reuters)

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