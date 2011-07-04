Nigeria: MTN to give millions access to financial services
Nigeria’s largest mobile telecoms operator MTN has announced that it will launch mobile money services in August.
Nigeria’s largest mobile telecoms operator MTN has announced that it will launch mobile money services in August. It is expected that the scheme will give the millions of unbanked Nigerians access to financial services. Read the full article at Business Day.
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