Nigeria's National Economic Council (NEC) on Tuesday gave local governments the green light to establish independent power projects, according to a Business Day report.

In the past it was only the federal and state governments that were involved in electricity production through national independent power projects (NIPPs).

The newspaper further reports that the development forms part of the federal government's decentralisation of electricity generation in line with the recently announced roadmap for power sector reform.

An analyst told Business Day that the government is applying the principles of true federalism to the power sector.