Nigeria on Tuesday kicked off a series of investor road shows for the planned multi-billion dollar privatisation of its power sector, soliciting interest in electricity distribution companies and power stations. Daily Trust newspaper reports the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) met with investors in Lagos and will hold similar events in Dubai, London, New York and Johannesburg over the next three weeks. The deadline for expressions of interest in 11 distribution companies, two thermal generating firms and two hydropower stations is 18 February.

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