Nigeria: Jonathan likely to stay on as president
Reuters on Sunday reported that Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan looks set to win the country’s presidential election.
Reuters on Sunday reported that Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan looks set to win the country’s presidential election. Observers described the election as the fairest in decades. Read the full article at Reuters.
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