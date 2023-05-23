Nigeria: Investing in African agriculture and real estate with Subomi Plumptre
Terser Adamu talks to Subomi Plumptre, CEO of Volition Cap, an asset management firm based in Nigeria.
In Episode #71 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Subomi Plumptre, CEO of Volition Cap, an asset management firm based in Nigeria. The company has established a $30 million fund aimed at supporting agriculture and real estate projects across Africa. Notably, Volition Cap has pioneered a unique structure that leverages traditional cooperatives, providing a novel approach to fund management. Furthermore, Volition Cap has made contributions to the African film industry by disbursing $250,000 through its entertainment and media fund.
The podcast covers the following topics:
Challenges faced by the African and diasporan middle classes in their pursuit of financial prosperity
The most attractive sectors for investment in Africa
Hurdles encountered when investing funds in African markets
Listen below:
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