Nigeria: Goodluck Jonathan wins PDP's presidential primaries
Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan early this morning defeated his closest rival and former vice president Atiku Abubakar to emerge as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for the April elections.
Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan early this morning defeated his closest rival and former vice president Atiku Abubakar to emerge as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for the April elections.
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