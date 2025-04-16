Dambe is a traditional boxing style that originated in northern Nigeria. The sport draws inspiration from spear-and-shield warfare. Fighters strike with one hand wrapped in rope, while the other is kept for defence. Fierce kicks are also a key part of the combat style.

Entrepreneur Maxwell Kalu is working to take the sport global through the African Warriors Fighting Championship (AWFC), the organisation he founded in 2018. He describes the venture as “Africa’s UFC”, referencing the multi-billion-dollar American mixed martial arts promotion, the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

AWFC began by filming bouts and sharing them online. It then moved into staging its own events, produced to a more professional standard.

The company now has a core group of contracted fighters who appear regularly. One of its breakout stars fights under the name Coronavirus. “He’s a great talent – super engaging, showman, knocks people out – just has all of it,” Kalu says.

While AWFC’s primary audience remains in Nigeria, Kalu notes growing international interest, particularly from fans in the US and Brazil.

In a move to broaden its reach, AWFC this year signed a broadcast deal with UK-based on-demand sports and entertainment platform DAZN. Under the partnership, DAZN will serve as the global streaming partner for the Dambe World Series – a tournament of five events featuring Nigeria’s top athletes competing against international challengers.

Looking ahead, Kalu sees commercial potential in sponsorships, as brands look to advertise through AWFC’s growing media platforms