Nigeria: Bread price to rise by 10%
Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria will increase the price of bread in Nigeria because of the rising cost of baking and doing business in the country.
Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria will increase the price of bread in Nigeria because of the rising cost of baking and doing business in the country. According to the Daily Trust newspaper, the bakers told journalists that by the middle of January, the cost of bread will rise by 10%.
Read the full article at Daily Trust