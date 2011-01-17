Nigeria: bailed out banks fail to hold AGMs
Eight of Nigeria’s nine banks that received bailout money have failed to hold their annual general meeting (AGM) – one of the financial system statutory requirements for financial institutions – eighteen months after N620 billion was injected.
Eight of Nigeria’s nine banks that received bailout money have failed to hold their annual general meeting (AGM) – one of the financial system statutory requirements for financial institutions – eighteen months after N620 billion was injected, leaving shareholders concerned for their stakes in the banks, and analysts wondering why the relevant agencies have failed to ask questions.
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