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Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari starts a three-day visit to South Africa today, and will meet with his counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa for talks on how to strengthen ties between Africa’s two biggest economies.

This includes “social and cultural relations”, which is code for mending ties after last month’s anti-foreigner violence in South Africa, resulting in a high profile diplomatic falling out.

Let’s hope this is fruitful, and the two also find time to focus on political, and especially economic relations.

These are notable, with trade between the two estimated at $4.5 billion last year. Nigeria is an important market for big South African companies like MTN and Shoprite, which in turn are important investors for Nigeria.

Put differently – like it or not the two need each other, particularly against the backdrop of dimming economic prospects in both.

More importantly Africa needs its two biggest economies to get along. Their sluggish economies are a drag on growth and investment, which won’t be helped by political tension weighing down already precarious economic reform.

Engagement from, and cooperation between the two will also be vital if the African Continental Free Trade Area – which many hope will transform regional trade and investment – is to be meaningfully implemented.

In short, Nigeria and South Africa need to make up and get on with it.

This report reflects the views of the author alone, not those of How we made it in Africa.

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