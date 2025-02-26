Affiong Williams, CEO of Nigeria-based dried fruit snacks producer ReelFruit, sees opportunities to export to the US.

From tapping into overlooked crops such as fonio to substituting imported fish with locally produced alternatives, Nigeria’s agribusiness and food sector presents several promising opportunities. Here are seven ideas worth considering in 2025.

1. Can fonio be Nigeria’s answer to rice imports?

Fonio, a gluten-free grain with a rich nutritional profile, has been cultivated in West Africa for thousands of years. Drought-resistant and capable of growing without fertiliser, it also helps restore organic matter in fallow soil. Yet, despite its long history, fonio remains under-commercialised.

Timi Oke, CEO of AgroEknor, a Nigerian exporter of dried hibiscus flowers, sees potential in fonio. The company began exploring the grain as an additional crop for its network of hibiscus farmers. While demand for fonio is rising in the US and Europe, Oke is paying closer attention to its potential as a domestic rice substitute.Leveraging agriculture in northern Nigeria for regional trade

Northern Nigeria’s strategic location positions it as a key supplier of agricultural products to neighbouring Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. According to Surayyah Ahmad Sani, co-founder of venture capital firm Aduna Capital, this presents a significant trade opportunity. “I think agriculture is definitely a low-hanging fruit by virtue of the fact that most of the food in Nigeria, and much of the food in neighbouring countries, comes from northern Nigeria,” she says.Selling Nigerian food products in the US

Several Nigerian agribusinesses are already tapping into the American market, leveraging the country’s substantial Nigerian diaspora.

Affiong Williams, CEO of dried fruit snack producer ReelFruit, sees a natural opportunity. “There is no better market, or no lower hanging fruit, than your people in another country,” she says.Addressing post-harvest losses with cold chain solutions

An estimated 40% of food in sub-Saharan Africa perishes before reaching consumers, underscoring the need for efficient cold storage and transportation. ColdHubs, a Nigerian enterprise, is addressing this challenge with solar-powered, walk-in cold storage units designed for farmers, retailers, and wholesalers.

Located strategically at major food production and distribution points, including markets and farms, these cold rooms are available on a pay-as-you-store subscription basis. Farmers pay a flat daily fee for each crate of produce stored.Maintenance and repair services for agricultural machinery

Mira Mehta, CEO of tomato paste producer Tomato Jos, highlights a critical gap in Nigeria’s agricultural sector: the maintenance and repair of farm machinery. Frequent shortages of spare parts often leave equipment, including tractors, idle for extended periods.

Mehta suggests that new businesses looking to enter this market should engage directly with commercial farming operations to comprehend and address their specific maintenance challenges.Boosting local fish production

Nigeria imports 85% of its seafood, creating a major opportunity for domestic fish production.

Dupe Killa-Kafidipe, founder of Lagos-based Platinum Fisheries, is working to address this gap. Her company produces catfish, tilapia, mackerel, and snails for the local market. “There are 200 million Nigerians that need to be fed,” she says.Investing in Nigeria’s baby food market

Africa imports €570 million worth of infant food annually, a figure projected to exceed €1.1 billion by 2026, according to the International Trade Centre. This signals a growing opportunity in the baby food sector, where imports currently outpace exports tenfold.

Nigerian entrepreneur Adepeju Jaiyeoba, founder of Colourful Giggles, is capitalising on this by producing affordable, nutritious baby food using locally sourced ingredients.