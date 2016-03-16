PRESS OFFICE: Exhibition Management Services

The newly-formed West African Chamber of Mines (WACOM) and the Ghana Chamber of Mines have announced their support of WAMPEX, West Africa’s biggest mining and power industries expo. The exhibition provides a valuable networking platform for suppliers to showcase products and services directly to power and mining sector companies operating in West Africa and elsewhere. WAMPEX 2016 takes place from 1 to 3 June 2016 at the Accra International Conference Centre in Accra, Ghana.

“WACOM is a recently-formed body that will be officially launched at the WAMPEX show,” says Ahmed Nantogmah, director, external relations and communication at the Ghana Chamber of Mines. “This chamber recognises the key role played by the WAMPEX event in the mining industry in West Africa, and it provides the ideal platform for the inauguration of the new chamber.”

WACOM comprises Chief Executives from the Chambers of Mines in Ghana, Mali, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Burkina Faso. “The new Chamber’s participation in WAMPEX is an excellent opportunity to publicise and market it to all the key players in the world of mining operators and suppliers in the region,” adds Nantogmah.

Following the Ghana Chamber of Mines’ decision to reaffirm its support of the show this year, Nantogmah expects it will bring together even more key stakeholders and operators from all regions to discuss sustainable mining and power investment in today’s extremely challenging global environment.

“WAMPEX is also ideal to promote learning between countries with rich experience in exploiting mineral resources,” continues Nantogmah. “After each show, the Chamber’s relevance and visibility soars. WAMPEX provides a unique opportunity for stakeholders to identify and showcase sustainable models, and improve business efficiency and growth in the sector.”

Trading Challenges

Nantogmah says that the weak global economy, as well as struggling economies of many gold-importing countries, like China, is negatively affecting Ghana’s mining environment. Also, the country’s new Income Tax Act contains provisions which adversely impact the competitiveness of the mining industry. Rising mining sector regulators’ fees bring some unpredictability to licensing fee schedules and also affect mining companies’ long-term operational planning, hiking the cost of doing business.

Ghana’s large scale mining concessionaires also suffer encroachment from unlicensed (illegal) nomadic miners. These activities rob mining companies and the country of sorely needed revenue and leave a legacy of environmental degradation to be restored by the taxpayers. It also undermines the government’s efforts to attract green-field investment to the sector.

In spite of these challenges, Ghana provides multiple opportunities for mining capital. Besides gold, there are other lucrative mineral resources such as clay, iron ore and feldspar, which are largely under-exploited. Due to lack of local supply, the Minerals Commission’s procurement list has expanded to include several new items: bolts and nuts; crucibles; plastic sample bags; calico bags; bullion boxes; chain-link fencing; wire netting; barbed wire; conveyor rollers; metal and PVC core trays; overalls and work clothes; and haulage services and catering services.

“Slowly rising interest in gold and resources is fuelling a gradual turnaround in mining prospects, which is why WAMPEX is so important to the mining and power sectors,” concludes show organiser Christine Davidson, vice president of dmg ems Africa.

About WAMPEX

WAMPEX 2016 runs from Wednesday June 1st to Friday, June 3rd at the Accra International Conference Centre, Accra, Ghana. After 22 years WAMPEX has become a major forum for the international mining and power industries, a showcase for those exhibitors who will meet key figures from the mining and power sectors, as well as senior government ministers. More details www.wampexghana.com

WAMPEX, was acquired in March by dmg ems Africa events, part of dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa, a wholly owned subsidiary of Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT).

Contact Serean at Exhibition Management Services.

Tel +27 (0)11 783-7250.

Fax +27 (0)11 783-7269.

E-mail: marketing@exhibitionsafrica.com

Website: www.wampexghana.com