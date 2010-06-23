The Zambian government says construction works on the Imusho border post in the country's Western province, when completed, will increase trade between Zambia and Angola.

According to the Lusaka Times, home affairs deputy minister, Richard Taima, said work on the border post is progressing well.

Up to now the Imusho border post has been operating without offices and immigration officers only issued border passes once a week.

Taima said that the completed border post will boost the movement of goods and services between the two countries.