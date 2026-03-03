A new book, How we made it in Africa II, by South African author Jaco Maritz, chronicles the journeys of entrepreneurs building remarkable companies across the continent. Commissioned by the NTU-SBF Centre for African Studies, the book was officially launched in Singapore on Friday, 6 February.

** The paperback and digital versions of the book are available here. **

Building on the success of the acclaimed first edition, Maritz returns with 15 fresh case studies of founders creating successful businesses. The entrepreneurs featured come from a variety of countries – from South Africa and Nigeria to Kenya and Egypt. The stories also cover a wide range of sectors, from retail and agriculture to healthcare and technology. Each chapter takes a frank look at the path from idea to profitable venture, covering the mistakes, the challenges, and the hard-won lessons.

“With a population of over 1.5 billion and home to 11 of the world’s 15 fastest-growing economies in 2026, Africa is a market that cannot be ignored. My aim is for readers to learn from and be inspired by some of Africa’s most interesting founders,” said Maritz.

The book tells the stories of individuals who saw possibility where others saw obstacles. For instance, Joël Sikam capitalised on an opportunity to replace imported cleaning products with local production in Cameroon. In Egypt, Magda Habib sought to bring order to a fragmented health system with a chain of clinics dubbed the ‘Starbucks of healthcare’, while Godiragetse Mogajane spotted a gap for logistics services in South Africa’s townships.

However, the path to success was rarely a straight line. Most of these entrepreneurs faced significant headwinds. In Rwanda, the bank took possession of Herve Tuyishime’s family home after his sausage-making venture could no longer repay its loans. Meanwhile, Debby Lawson, founder of the cookie company Fastizers, had to continually adapt her products to ensure they remained affordable to price-sensitive customers during periods of economic volatility in Nigeria.

MEET THE ENTREPRENEURS

1. Herve Tuyishime (Rwanda): Betting the family home on sausages in Rwanda

2. Seid Mohammedbirhan (Ethiopia): Ethiopian entrepreneur turns a single sewing machine into factories, a hotel, and a mall

3. Leonard and Emily Mcharo (Kenya): The Kenyan real estate company selling financial freedom

4. Debby Lawson (Nigeria): Cookie company cracks the Nigerian market

5. Calisto Radithipa (Botswana): Trading knock-off jeans for mining contracts in the Congo

6. Hadija Jabiri (Tanzania): Exporting Tanzania’s agricultural produce to Europe and beyond

7. Wandia Gichuru (Kenya): The business of fashion in East Africa

8. Magda Habib (Egypt): The Starbucks – or rather the McDonald’s – of healthcare in Egypt

9. Lesly Marange (Zimbabwe): Zimbabwean entrepreneur braves multiple obstacles to build food company

10. Katlego Maphai (South Africa): The story of the blue card machine

11. Joël Sikam (Cameroon): The quest to create the Procter & Gamble of Africa

12. Godiragetse Mogajane (South Africa): Seeing profits in South Africa’s townships

13. Ismael Belkhayat (Morocco): Groceries supplier becomes something that looks more like a bank

14. Charles Antwi-Boahen (Ghana): Side hustle grows into nationwide retailer

15. Affiong Williams (Nigeria): Persistence pays off for dried fruit entrepreneur

** The paperback and digital versions of the book are available here. **