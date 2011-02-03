Nestlé to invest $70 million in South Africa
Nestlé announced yesterday that it will invest R505 million (US$70 million) in South Africa.
Nestlé announced yesterday that it will invest R505 million (US$70 million) in South Africa. The total investment comprises three separate projects: the construction of a cereal factory in Pretoria, the building of an adjacent factory producing Maggi products, and the acquisition of Potchefstroom-based Specialised Protein Products.
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