Nestlé, one of the world’s largest food manufacturers, has partnered with local farmers in Kenya to improve the quality of milk produced in the region.

“Milk forms a big share of raw materials for our products, which we usually import from other markets. What we are interested in as a company is to source milk locally and we have started to work with local dairy farmers to help us meet this demand but this can only be possible if the milk they produce meets our quality standards,” says Pierre Trouilhat, CEO and Region Head for Nestlé Equatorial Africa Region.

The company has teamed up with the East Africa Dairy Development (EADD) board to establish a model dairy village in Kabiyet. Farmers are provided with continuous training, technology and skills development – including cow selection, breeding practices, disease prevention, milking, housekeeping, storage and transportation.

Similar projects have already been established in India and Pakistan. Nestlé is looking to replicate the concept across the East Africa region.

“We are happy to partner with EADD to help improve milk production and the quality of milk in this region,” says Trouilhat. “This is part of our Creating Shared Value principle, which is a principle for doing business founded on the conviction that shareholder interests and the interests of society must be aligned in order to achieve long-term business success,” he adds.