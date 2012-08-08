A fantastic opportunity is available to all established high-growth businesses in Africa that need up to US$5 million investment in order to expand.

The Fast5 Challenge, introduced by BiD Network and seven investment partners, is a competition designed to support the financing of leading fast growing established businesses in emerging markets. The challenge aims to identify the most sustainable companies in order to showcase them internationally and present them to interested investors.

To enter the competition, entrepreneurs should submit their business plans before the end of this month, which will then be presented to the seven investment partners – Annona, GroFin, GVEP investing with Prometheus Fund, InReturn Capital, Oikocredit, Pearl Capital Partners and SEAF. A network of 100+ accredited investors will also have access to your plan, but it will be treated confidentially.

Five finalists will be selected based on the quality, clarity, capacity, growth potential, and impact of their business plans. They will receive specific coaching and investment matchmaking support before having in-depth closed sessions with ready-to-invest financiers. The finalists will be invited to the Growing SMEs forum in The Hague in November where the winner(s) will be announced.

Competition criteria

Established businesses operating in emerging markets (no start-up companies)

Must report sales revenues growth of more than 20% per year over the last two years

Must report positive social and/or environmental impact

Has a strong business plan and management team

Needs $50,000 to $5 million investment to expand over the next two to three years

The investment partners are eager to invest in great opportunities in any industry although some have preferences for agri-businesses and clean energy.

The Fast5 Challenge

Get professional coaching and advice on your business plan

Access to matchmaking services and get your business plan presented to committed investors

Join a network of 46,000+ entrepreneurs, coaches and investors

Connect with 100+ investors interested in proposals from emerging markets

Run for participation in the international marketplace Growing SMEs in The Hague in November

For more information about the Fast5 Challenge visit the official page at www.bidnetwork.org/fast5 or email marketing@bidnetwork.org