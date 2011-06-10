South Africa’s University of Stellenbosch will be presenting a special short course aimed at improving the attendees’ understanding of postharvest physiology.

Titled Postharvest Physiology and Technology of Horticultural Crops, the course will be presented in Lusaka, Zambia from 8 to 10 November 2011.

The emphasis of this course is placed on the underlying principles of plant physiology/ horticulture, rather than individual recipes for the handling and postharvest storage of specific crops. Extensive use of examples will be made from a wide range of crops. Attendees therefore will learn why certain protocols have been developed, and need to be followed for each type of product. Understanding and implementation of this knowledge could ensure improvement in product quality by preventing losses during the postharvest handling chain.

The lecture topics range from basic postharvest physiology e.g. ethylene action and respiration, to the impact of postharvest technology on water loss, temperature management, relative humidity and atmosphere composition during the postharvest chain. Lectures will also include aspects relating to food safety, postharvest pathogens and phytosanitary topics. We will focus on deciduous fruit, subtropicals, vegetables, fresh-cut products and ornamental cut flowers and greens. An excursion looking at the handling chain of fresh products as well as discussion time to address problems in practice (case studies) are included during the short course.

Most of the lectures will be given by the postharvest team at the Department of Horticultural Science: Prof. Marius Huysamer (US), Dr. Elke Crouch (US), Ms. Mariana Jooste (FruitGroSciences and US), Dr Lynn Hoffmann (US), with guest lecturers addressing specific topics e.g. phytosanitary issues (Dr. Lizel Mostert, US), postharvest rot (Dr. Cheryl Lennox) and food safety (Ms. Anza Bester, SWIFT). ASNAPP (Agribusiness in Sustainable Natural African Plant Products) will partner in this short course for the first time and Dr. Petrus Langenhoven, agronomist, will also present a lecture on good agricultural practices and product quality.

Additional information

One year work experience in a relevant field or a tertiary qualification is a prerequisite.

It is advisable that attendees have a basic biology background although it is not a prerequisite.

Study material will be supplied.

The course will be presented in English.

The closing date for online registration and payment is 15 June 2011.

The full programme and registration form can be accessed here: https://academic.sun.ac.za/horticulture/short_course_index.htm

Contact details

For more information contact Retha Venter at: reventer@netactive.co.za