Kenyan supermarket retailer Nakumatt Holdings has opened its second 24 hours store in Uganda and announced that it will invest US$1.2 million in the country as part of an expansion drive.

The new outlet is located in Bugolobi an upmarket suburb of the capital Kampala.

The opening of the new branch brings Nakumatt's total number of stores across Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda to 30.

Nakumatt said in a press release that it expects to open its third outlet in Kampala's Bukoto area later in November.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Nakumatt Holdings managing director Atul Shah said the company's expansion plans in Uganda were on course and apart from the two new outlets, new stores would be opened around Kampala in coming months.

"We have already identified the areas and we are working on the logistics of opening the new outlets," Shah explained.

He added that the two new stores in Uganda will employ 200 people directly and another 5000 indirectly, mainly through suppliers and other business associates. Already Nakumatt Oasis, the chain's Uganda flagship located at the Oasis Mall, employs over 200 people directly.

"Since Nakumatt came to Uganda in 2009, the supermarket has provided an important outlet for many Ugandan products not just in Uganda but in the wider east African region, especially farm products which is a huge boost to local farming and the economy as a whole," he said.