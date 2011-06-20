Kenya’s capital Nairobi is fast transforming itself into a major financial centre. Standard Chartered Bank recently indicated that it will use its new Nairobi head office as a regional hub to support its activities in Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Botswana and South Africa. HSBC and Visa International has also announced the launch of operations in Nairobi, while JP Morgan Chase is considering opening an office. Read the full article at Business Daily.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.