MTN Ghana has increased its subscribers by 24% to 8 million for the year ended 31 December 2009.

According to a statement by the mobile operator, "improvements in network quality and capacity, enhanced value propositions, the MTN Zone offering as well as loyalty programmes have enabled MTN Ghana to maintain its market share of 55%, despite fierce competition."

MTN Zone is a prepaid service that gives subscribers up to 99% discount on all calls made within the MTN network.

During the year MTN Ghana rolled out 729 2G and 531 3G additional base transceiver stations (BTS). 3G mobile broadband services, including the internet SIM launch and MTN Loaded, have been introduced to both the consumer and corporate segments. At the end of December 2009, there were approximately 1 million unique hits on MTN Loaded.

Ghana's mobile operators include: MTN, Tigo, Vodafone, Zain, and soon-to-launch Glo Mobile.