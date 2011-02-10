Mozambique to start exporting coal from July this year
Mozambique expects to start exporting coal by the middle of 2011, mineral resources minister Esperanca Bias told the Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town.
Mozambique expects to start exporting coal by the middle of 2011, mineral resources minister Esperanca Bias told the Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town. She added that the country has issued around 100 coal exploration licences and expects at least three firms to submit mining proposals soon.
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