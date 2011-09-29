Morocco is set to build a 350 kilometre high-speed rail line between the cities of Casablanca and Tangiers. French company Alstom will supply Morocco with 14 trains. The project is expected to be completed by 2015. Read the full article at AllAfrica.

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