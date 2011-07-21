The South African government is looking to overturn the country’s Competition Tribunal’s decision to allow US-based Walmart’s takeover of local retailer Massmart. According to Business Day, the government is citing an “unfair” merger hearing “not in accordance” with natural justice. According to the newspaper, this new development “will send alarm bells ringing in the minds of potential investors”. One reader responded by saying: “Approving this merger was a bad decision to start with. It is not always about low prices. Walmart is anti-union and this is well known worldwide.” Read the full article at Business Day.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.