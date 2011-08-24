UK-based Tullow Oil has announced that it will develop more oil fields off the Ghanaian coast. Bloomberg reports Tullow and its partners will next month begin engineering and design work for the Tweneboa and Enyenra fields. The company said that the two fields are similar in scale to the Jubilee field from which 85,000 barrels a day are currently being pumped. Read the full article at Bloomberg.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.