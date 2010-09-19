Mercedes Benz South Africa has proposed a new investment in the country's automotive industry which could see the creation of 2000 new jobs, according to the Department of Trade and Industry (dti).

Mercedes Benz is engaged in a competitive process to produce a new generation Mercedes C-class model in the country. "If successful, the more than R2 billion (US$280 million) investment would result in higher local content and in more than 2000 new jobs, including high quality jobs at the firm's East London plant," said the ministry.

This follows a meeting between Minister Rob Davies and the vehicle manufacturer's Chief Executive Officer Dr Hansgeorg Niefer on Thursday.

At the meeting it was agreed that a joint working group would be established between Mercedes Benz and the department to work through the details of available government support to enable the company to produce a competitive bid against other Mercedes Benz production plants in other parts of the world. - BuaNews