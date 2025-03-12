Meet the 2024 ABH Top 10 Finalists

Partner content: Africa’s Business Heroes

This Friday, the Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) Summit and Grand Finale return to the Kigali Convention Centre, where Africa’s brightest entrepreneurial minds will compete for the coveted title of ABH Grand Prize Winner. From nearly 20,000 applications spanning the continent, these 10 exceptional entrepreneurs have emerged as trailblazers, each driven by a bold vision to transform industries, uplift communities, and redefine Africa’s business landscape. Their journeys, shaped by resilience and innovation, converge in Kigali for one final showdown, where one will where one will claim the top honor of the competition.

From local challenges to global impact

Every entrepreneur begins with a problem. For some, it’s a personal struggle; for others, an industry-wide gap. But for all of ABH’s 2024 Top 10, these challenges became opportunities to build game-changing enterprises that are shifting paradigms and tackling the most pressing challenges across Africa.

For Alexander Odhiambo, CEO of Solutech Limited, the inefficiencies in Kenya’s manufacturing and distribution sectors were stifling growth. He and his co-founders designed an all-inclusive Sales Force Automation software that now powers businesses of all sizes with real-time visibility and data-driven decision-making. Follow Alexander’s journey here.

From Ghana, Clement Owusu-Donkor, founder of Aquantuo, tackles the complexities of cross-border logistics. What started as a response to personal frustrations with international trade has evolved into a seamless shipping and e-commerce ecosystem, connecting individuals and businesses to global opportunities. See how Clement is bridging borders.

Meanwhile, Dr Rasha Rady co-founded Chefaa to address a critical gap in healthcare accessibility. As a medical professional, she saw the challenges patients faced in securing essential medications. Today, her tech-enabled pharmacy benefits platform serves millions across Africa and the Middle East, revolutionising digital healthcare. Discover Rasha’s impact.

Innovating for a sustainable future

Beyond profitability, these entrepreneurs are solving some of the continent’s most pressing sustainability challenges.

Dr Salma Bougarrani of GREEN WATECH is combatting water scarcity through innovative, low-tech wastewater treatment systems that provide irrigation solutions for rural communities in Morocco. Her goal? To reach one million end-users by 2030 and make sustainable water management the norm. Explore Salma’s mission.

In the beauty industry, Hadeel Fayek, CEO of Joviality, blends science with nature, formulating organic cosmetics free from harmful toxins. With 13 branches and growing international reach, she is proving that African beauty brands can compete globally while staying true to their roots. See Hadeel’s story.

Building bridges between technology and humanity

For Henri Ousmane Gueye, the personal loss of a family member reshaped his mission. As the founder of EYONE, he has built an interconnected healthcare system that ensures patients’ medical records are accessible in real time, potentially saving countless lives across Africa. Learn how Henri is transforming healthcare.

Similarly, Maxima Nsimenta, founder of Livara, is empowering African women by making natural haircare and skincare easy and accessible. Her award-winning brand champions self-confidence and representation while supporting local supply chains and employment. Follow Maxima’s journey.

Mina Shahid, founder of Numida, is making it possible for small businesses to thrive across East Africa with unsecured working capital loans. His company is revolutionising access to financing for businesses that were previously excluded from traditional financial systems. See how Mina is changing access to finance.

Mobolaji Ajayi, founder of Purelife Pharmacy, is transforming healthcare access through the Purelife Health super app. By integrating telemedicine, electronic medical records, diagnostics and medication delivery, she’s making healthcare more efficient and affordable for people across Africa. Find out more about Mobolaji’s work

Tisya Mukuna, founder of La Kinoise, is reinvigorating Congo’s coffee industry and creating sustainable livelihoods for local farmers. Her initiative has not only revived abandoned plantations but is also providing opportunities for youth employment, boosting the local economy and promoting African-grown products globally. See how Tisya is reviving Congolese coffee.

A final step towards greatness

As the countdown to the Grand Finale begins, these entrepreneurs stand on the brink of history. They have defied odds, navigated challenges and embraced innovation to create businesses that don’t just generate profit but make a profound impact on Africa’s development.

Come Friday, the stage will be set and one of these visionaries will claim the ultimate title. But in truth, they are all Heroes – champions of Africa’s business future.

Who will be crowned the 2024 ABH Grand Prize Winner? Join ABH on 15 March at the Kigali Convention Centre to find out! To attend, register here.