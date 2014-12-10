‘Meet the Boss’ is a How we made it in Africa interview series where we pose 10 questions to business leaders across the continent. Sue Fox, managing director for sub-Saharan Africa, Estée Lauder Companies 1. What was your first job?

My first paying job was being a waitress, which I wasn’t very good at. This was during my university holidays.

2. Who has had the biggest impact on your career and why?

I think a number of people have. There are many people within the Estée Lauder group of companies who are amazing mentors, amazing coaches and really fantastic leaders. I have been extremely fortunate in that all the people I have worked for have really allowed me the opportunity to shine. I really hope I also allow my team the opportunity to be empowered and move forward with their careers.

I was really lucky as well to work with a woman who guided me through the first part of my career. She ended up working with Estée Lauder Companies and brought me back into the company. She was an amazing woman who gave me opportunities.

3. The parts of your job that keep you awake at night?

I sleep very well, actually. There are obviously a lot of worries but not one in particular that will keep me up at night. I am pretty good at separating work and home, which is important.

4. The top reasons you have been successful in business?

I am quite humble, a global citizen who has travelled the world courtesy of the company. So I think I have an understanding of many cultural differences, which is important. I have always enjoyed what I do and that makes a big difference to the way you are as a person and how you lead your team.

5. The best things about your country?

The UK is my home country and I love going back. I love London. It has changed so much in the 20 years I have been living abroad. It’s just this buzzy, dynamic city. I also love Africa and my favourite place on the continent is Kenya.

6. And the worst?

The weather. I prefer the African climate.

7. Your future career plans?

I have never before had any plan in my life and don’t anticipate having one now. What happens will happen. The company is currently focusing on opening and developing new markets in sub-Saharan Africa and that is what I am doing at the moment. I have no idea what the future may hold.

8. How do you relax?

I love reading, listening to music and playing games on my iPad. I also love going to the bush and especially enjoy wildlife photography.

9. Your message to Africa’s young aspiring business people and entrepreneurs?

They need to be open to learning from people who have experience in their areas of interest. There is nothing that pleases me more than when somebody comes into my office to ask for advice. It is also important to grab opportunities, even if they seem a bit too far. You should have the courage to go with the opportunity being presented to you.

10. How can Africa realise its full potential?

I think there is a wealth of opportunity on the continent. I don’t think it is only the leaders of these markets that will make a difference. People creating companies, people running companies and people investing in these countries will also make a huge difference to the future of Africa. There are a lot of infrastructural developments going on and that is important. Healthcare is another key area where there is opportunity to grow. Education is obviously also important.

Sue Fox is the sub-Saharan Africa managing director for global cosmetics manufacturer Estée Lauder Companies. The company is present in 14 countries in the region.