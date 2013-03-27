‘Meet the Boss’ is a How we made it in Africa interview series where we pose the same ten questions to business leaders across the continent. Sim Shagaya, founder, Konga.com & DealDey.com (Nigeria) 1. What was your first job?

After completing the Nigerian Military School, I served in the Nigerian Army for two years as a non-commissioned officer.

2. Who has had the biggest impact on your career and why?

Hakeem Belo-Osagie. He served as an employer and mentor and taught me a lot about real business.

3. What parts of your job keep you awake at night?

Building and motivating a strong team.

4. What are the top reasons why you have been successful in business?

Risk taking, hard work, willingness to do the mundane things and good luck.

5. What are the best things about your country, Nigeria?

The level of energy and the commercial sensibilities of Nigerians.

6. And the worst?

Government corruption.

7. Your future career plans?

Konga for life.

8. How do you relax?

Reading and running.

9. What is your message to Africa’s young aspiring business people and entrepreneurs?

Work hard, build success by helping others be successful.

10. How can Africa realise its full potential?

By investing in the health and education of its people.

Konga.com is a Nigerian online store, while DealDey.com is a daily deal website.