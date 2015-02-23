‘Meet the Boss’ is a How we made it in Africa interview series where we pose 10 questions to business leaders across the continent. L.N. Rathi, managing director, ChemiCotex Industries (Tanzania) 1. What was your first job?

I worked with Unilever in India as a management trainee. I was 21 and had just finished my engineering degree.

2. What parts of your job keep you awake at night?

There are often worries and tensions, but one needs to learn to get over these things. When it’s time to sleep, I sleep.

3. Who has had the biggest impact on your career and why?

I worked at Unilever for 15 years which had a tremendous impact on my career. I later joined Birla Group in Nigeria. I had spent my entire career as a technocrat, but at Birla was made managing director at age 36 and became more active on the commercial side of manufacturing. My commercial acumen was sharpened there, and since then (1990) I’ve been managing companies.

4. What is the best professional advice you’ve ever received?

If you like a job, give it your all. If you don’t, then don’t hang around.

5. The top reasons for your success in business?

In this business there are three key divisions: manufacturing, commercial, and sales and marketing. You can’t be an expert in all three. But if you are fairly good in any two, the company should do well. I believe I have a good understanding of these three vital areas.

6. The best place to prepare for leadership? Business school or on the job?

I think both. Business school sharpens your skills and gives you an understanding of various methodologies. On the job, you get to practise and apply those skills.

7. How do you relax?

I go swimming. I also play with the neighbour’s children.

8. By what time in the morning do you like to be at your desk?

By 8am.

9. Your favourite job interview question?

I like to find out what aspects of the candidate’s previous jobs they have done best and worst.

10. What is your message to Africa’s aspiring business leaders and entrepreneurs?

You should believe in your company and be committed to whatever goals you want to accomplish. Governments also need to formulate pro-investment policies to support the efforts of those in the private sector.

L.N. Rathi is the managing director of ChemiCotex Industries Limited (CCIL), a Tanzanian-based manufacturing conglomerate with interests in fast-moving consumer goods, industrial plastics and metal products. Established in 1975, ChemiCotex has a wide portfolio of brands including the leading toothpaste brand in Tanzania called “Whitedent”. The group’s products are available in 13 countries in sub-Saharan Africa. In 2011 private equity firm, Catalyst Fund, invested in ChemiCotex.