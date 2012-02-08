‘Meet the Boss’ is a How we made it in Africa interview series, where we pose the same 10 questions to business leaders across the continent. Keith Warren, Managing Director, KFC Africa 1. What was your first job?

A waiter at a restaurant.

2. Who has had the biggest impact on your career and why?

My father. He provided a role model of being a highly successful senior businessman in South Africa.

3. What parts of your job keep you awake at night?

None, I sleep very well.

4. What are the top reasons why you have been successful in business?

I surround myself with excellent people.

5. What are the best things about South Africa?

The people, the climate, the open spaces.

6. And the worst?

Crime, corruption and political instability.

7. Your future career plans?

[To] make [KFC’s] African business as big as it can be.

8. How do you relax?

Mountain bike

9. What is your message to Africa’s young aspiring business people and entrepreneurs?

Be determined, work hard and make sure you work well with others – so through others, with others. You got to do it in the context of people.

10. How can Africa realise its full potential?

Eliminate corruption and open-up its markets for trade.