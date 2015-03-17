‘Meet the Boss’ is a How we made it in Africa interview series where we pose 10 questions to business leaders across the continent. Karim Teja, managing director, Heron Portico Hotel (Kenya) 1. What was your first job?

My first full-time paid job was as an engineer.

2. What parts of your job keep you awake at night?

Nothing about my business really bothers me too much because I believe we have the right people doing the right thing. Where will growth come from? That’s a good question I like to think about, but certainly greater exposure will help. But nothing about my job or work operation really keeps me up at night I am happy to say.

3. Who has had the biggest impact on your career and why?

My father has had the biggest impact. He was very driven, self-disciplined and clever.

4. What is the best professional advice you’ve ever received?

I think it was that people make a difference. It is always about people. If you have the right people doing the right thing at the right time and in the right way, then everything else takes care of itself. People are the difference.

5. The top reasons why you have been successful in business?

Imagination. I have the ability to ask the question and dream up an answer. I also think luck is a factor. Luck is huge. Suppose one’s entire wealth was invested in the Westgate Mall attacked by terrorists in 2013? There are circumstances beyond the control of any of us. We’re lucky to be in business because circumstances can affect your business. I think we’re lucky, and have got to thank the good Lord.

6. Where’s the best place to prepare for leadership? Business school or on the job?

I would say both. I think business school gives you skills and structure – whether or not you succeed in life depends on what you make of your experience and attitude.

7. How do you relax?

Playing golf is my favourite escape.

8. By what time do you like to be at your desk?

I don’t. I tend to reserve my mornings for myself. I am at work from midday till late. I read and practise my golf every morning. I also deal with emails and [so on] in the morning. But other than that I reserve my mornings for me.

9. Your favourite job interview question?

Why do you want to work for us? A right answer would be “I would like to see what I can contribute to the company” or “I want to utilise my skills in an environment in which they are required for the benefit of the organisation and myself”. The wrong answer is “I need a job”. You can get a job with any organisation so I need to know why you want to work for us.

10. What is your message to Africa’s aspiring business leaders and entrepreneurs?

They should take stock of what is going on in this amazing continent. To build sustainable businesses they should find the right people and satisfy market needs. The needs in this continent are great because we are still developing. The difference between the First World and the Third is always going to be the different number of industries that exist. All those varied industries that exist in the First World will eventually develop here.

Karim Teja is the managing director of Heron Portico Hotel, a Nairobi-based business hotel established in 1975. Teja has worked in the family hospitality business for over 15 years.