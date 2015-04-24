‘Meet the Boss’ is a How we made it in Africa interview series where we pose 10 questions to business leaders across the continent. Farouk Jivani, CEO, Despec Africa (Tanzania) 1. What was your first job?

In my father’s dry-cleaning business in the US. I worked the counter and managed the cash. It is invaluable learning when you are young.

2. What parts of your job keep you awake at night?

How much needs to get done, and how little time there is to do it.

3. Who has had the biggest impact on your career and why?

My father – he taught me the values of business ethics, hard work and dedication.

4. The best professional advice you’ve ever received?

When you are angry and you write an email, don’t press ‘send’ until you’ve read it again the next day – only then press send. That was one early piece of good advice someone gave me.

5. The top reasons why you have been successful in business?

One is work ethic. Two, when doing business in different markets it is important to understand the culture and be willing to change the way you interact with people based on that culture. I am not the most patient person and that is probably my weakness.

6. Where’s the best place to prepare for leadership? Business school or on the job?

Based on experience I would say on the job. I spent eight years as a management consultant and I learnt an incredible amount interacting with CEOs from different companies. I think business school adds certain values, but if you do not have practical experience, then you are missing an important part [of leadership].

7. How do you relax?

I don’t play golf, I find that boring. I love cars but I don’t have the roads to drive them on here. So I travel. I have been everywhere, but I think Bali, Indonesia, is one of my favourites.

8. By what time do you like to be at your desk?

Ideally, 30 minutes before everybody comes in. So around 8am.

9. Your favourite job interview question?

When I do job interviews I send candidates questions before the meeting. I also send them a list of articles to read. When they come into the meeting I ask if they read the articles. If not, I ask them to leave immediately. There is no point in asking questions if they have not read the articles. Sometimes 70% of the candidates coming to the meeting are in this category.

But the main question I like to ask is: “If I give you the position you want today, what would make you quit?” I want their answer because that shows me their ambition. If they tell me “nothing”, then I know they are lying. There are people who just go and shop for jobs. And I wouldn’t want to hire that kind of person.

10. What is your message to Africa’s aspiring business leaders and entrepreneurs?

There isn’t a better place to be than in Africa. Don’t settle. Dream, but then also put in the work to achieve your dreams.

Despec is a distributor of electronics and office supplies brands including HP, Samsung, Acer and Obi Mobiles.