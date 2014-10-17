‘Meet the Boss’ is a How we made it in Africa interview series where we pose 10 questions to business leaders across the continent. Enase Okonedo, dean, Lagos Business School 1. What was your first job?

I started my career as an intern with a bank during my sophomore year at university.

2. What drives you?

I’m driven by a vision for excellence at Lagos Business School (LBS) and ensuring I actualise that dream.

3. Who had the biggest impact on your career?

That would be Dr Christopher Kolade, our pro-chancellor at LBS. I started my career in the School working with him. I think he’s very focused and has an unwavering commitment to the values and principles he stands for.

4. Does your job keep you awake at night?

When I stay up at night, I think about taking LBS to new highs. I constantly ask myself what’s next.

5. What’s the best professional advice you’ve ever received?

To read every day.

6. Name your favourite book.

My favourite book is Tuesdays with Morrie by Mitch Albom. It’s quite a small book, but I’m compelled to read it over and over again because it deals with human nature.

7. What are the best things about Nigeria?

I think Nigeria is unique because of the warmth, vivaciousness and cultural diversity of our people.

8. Your future career plans?

LBS is expanding in scope, so in the near future my plan is to take the School to greater heights on the continent.

9. How do you relax?

I spend time with my family. When I’m with them, I shut out the world because I’m a strong advocate of work-life balance. Then again, I’m a bit of a bookworm so I also relax with books on management and human psychology.

10. How can Africa realise its full potential?

I think we need to build our system of governance and strengthen our institutions. If this is achieved and our governments can be accountable to the people they’re meant to serve, the continent will be a lot better off.