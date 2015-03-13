‘Meet the Boss’ is a How we made it in Africa interview series where we pose 10 questions to business leaders across the continent. Addis Alemayehou, managing partner, 251 Communications, Ethiopia 1. What was your first job?

Room service in a hotel.

2. What parts of your job keep you awake at night?

Working capital.

3. Who has had the biggest impact on your career?

My sister. Because she has always achieved every goal that she set for herself.

4. The best professional advice you’ve ever received?

Just go for it – life is too short.

5. The top reasons why you have been successful in business?

Being very attentive to clients, and respecting the consumer.

6. What's the best place to prepare for leadership? Business school or on the job?

On the job.

7. How do you relax?

My children.

8. By what time in the morning do you like to be at your desk?

7am

9. Your favourite job interview question?

Where do you see yourself in five years?

10. What is your message to Africa's aspiring business leaders and entrepreneurs?

It is our time.

Addis Alemayehou is managing partner of Ethiopian-based advertising agency 251 Communications. He also sits on the boards of the African Leadership Network and the Ethiopian American Business Forum.