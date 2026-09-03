Partner content: Africa’s Business Heroes

From more than 24,000 applications across all 54 African countries, ten founders have emerged as the 2026 Africa’s Business Heroes Top 10.

A defining moment in Nairobi

Following two days of live Semi-Final pitches in Nairobi on 21–22 August, the finalists were selected from a competitive Top 20 by a distinguished judging panel. They were assessed on business strength, leadership, innovation, impact, growth potential and ability to scale.

The Top 10 represent Egypt, Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Benin and Côte d’Ivoire, with businesses spanning agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, enterprise technology, climate technology and education.

A snapshot of Africa’s builders

Essential sectors lead. Agriculture and healthcare each account for 30% of the cohort.

Women are strongly represented. Women entrepreneurs make up 40% of the Top 10.

A new generation is scaling. The average founder age is 35 years.

Solutions are rooted in local realities. Many finalists are building close to the communities and markets they serve.

Meet the 2026 Africa’s Business Heroes Top 10

These ten entrepreneurs will represent the breadth, ambition and practical problem-solving shaping Africa’s business landscape at the Grand Finale.

Salma Tammam – REME-D Company for Laboratory Equipment and Chemicals (Egypt · Healthcare) Ahmed Shaaban – Simplex for Software Development and Industrial Solutions (Egypt · Manufacturing) Kelvin Umechukwu – Bumpa (Nigeria · Enterprise) Naom Monari – Bena Care Limited (Kenya · HealthTech) Louisa Gathecha – Bottle Logistics East Africa Ltd (Kenya · Industrial) Samson Fentaye – Thur Biotech Manufacturing Plc (Ethiopia · Agritech) Jess Roussos – BluLever Education Pty Ltd (South Africa · EdTech) Joseph Paul – Dawa Mkononi (Tanzania · HealthTech) Gildas Zodome – BIO PHYTO (Benin · Agritech) Appessika Adanin Laurent Koffi – GREEN AGRO VALLEY CI (Côte d’Ivoire · Agritech)

“I started applying to ABH four years ago, and this is the first time I have made it past the application stage. Going through the financials section of the ABH application pushed me to take a much deeper look at the model, and today, it reflects not only my conviction in the business, but also its potential for growth. — Naom Monari, Founder and CEO, Bena Care | ABH 2026 Top 10 Finalist

Next stop: Kigali

1–2 December 2026 · Kigali, Rwanda · US$1.5 million in grant funding

The Top 10 will compete at the 2026 ABH Grand Finale for their share of US$1.5 million in grant funding. The Grand Prize winner will receive US$300,000, followed by US$250,000 for the first runner-up and US$150,000 for the second runner-up. Each of the remaining seven finalists will receive US$100,000.

An additional US$100,000 will support global immersion training. Beyond the grants, finalists gain access to mentorship, training, global exposure and the wider ABH Community of entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders and mentors.

Why this cohort matters

The 2026 Top 10 show what African entrepreneurship looks like when commercial ambition is closely connected to everyday challenges. Their businesses are improving food systems, expanding access to healthcare, strengthening manufacturing, building digital infrastructure and creating practical pathways to jobs and growth.

africabusinessheroes.org