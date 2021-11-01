Press Office: Mediterrania Capital Partners

Albert Alsina, Founder and CEO of Mediterrania Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on growth investments for SMEs and mid-cap companies in North and Sub-Saharan Africa, shares his 8-step value creation model in his book Value Creation in Private Equity.

Albert Alsina said: “Being able to select the right companies in which to invest is crucial, but even more important is the ability to create value and have an impact from the very first day. With this book, I intend to share the key pillars of a very specific methodology that is helping our portfolio companies achieve their next level of growth by tackling a variety of aspects such as purpose, governance, human resources, the three enterprise processes, etc.”

The book aims to summarise in eight steps illustrated with real-life cases the value creation model that Mediterrania Capital Partners applies while monitoring the firm’s portfolio companies, supporting them in the definition and implementation of their business plan with a focus not only on the financial aspects of the business but also on intangible drivers like people, innovation, technology and brand.

“Regardless of the product or service, the sector and the countries in which they are operating, the systematic implementation of this value creation model helps companies become stronger, more efficient and more profitable while enhancing their long-term growth and competitiveness,” concluded Albert Alsina.

Value Creation in Private Equity, available in print and digital formats, is intended for private equity and venture capital professionals, investors, entrepreneurs and company owners seeking to create value and improve performance in any business.

More information: https://www.mcapitalp.com/value-creation/#value-creation