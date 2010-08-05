Local and foreign investors have the opportunity to invest in Mauritius' aquaculture and seafood sector. In line with the strategy of the Mauritian government for the development of the seafood hub, investment in a number of areas is encouraged. Fishing

Fishing vessels registered in Mauritius can operate within the Exclusive Economic Zone of 1.9 million km2.

A recent study reveals that 23% of the global annual tuna catch comes from the Indian Ocean. The fishing agreement signed with Seychelles also allows Mauritian-flagged vessels to fish in Seychelles' waters. Similar agreements are being prepared with Mozambique and Madagascar.

Fish transshipment

The Mauritius port and Freeport offer all the logistics services, infrastructure facilities and one-stop-shop services to ensure the rapid transshipment of fish. Mauritius has the right environment to attract additional fishing vessels to call at the Mauritian port. In fact, today, a number of foreign long liners operating in the south-west Indian Ocean region are already using Mauritius as their transshipment hub.

Seafood processing activities

The proper infrastructural facilities and the preferential access to the EU and US markets provide the right conditions for value-added seafood processing in Mauritius. Investment opportunities exist in activities such as filleting, packaging, canning, vacuum packing and production of ready-to-eat meals.

Aquaculture

The master plan on aquaculture has identified potential fish breeding sites around the island for lease to potential investors. Tropical water seafood species identified can be farmed both in and outside the lagoon.

Ancillary services

With the growth of the Mauritian seafood industry, investment opportunities exist in the provision of ancillary services including ship chandling, bunkering, vessel husbandry, ship agency, ship building and repair, and net assembly and repair.

Contact details

Investors interested to invest in Mauritius’ seafood industry should contact the Board of Investment:

Board of Investment Level 10, One Cathedral Square Building 16 Jules Koenig Street Port Louis, Mauritius Tel : +230 203 3800 Fax : +230 208 2924 Email: contact@investmauritius.com