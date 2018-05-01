PRESS OFFICE: Maritz Africa

Maritz Africa (www.maritzafrica.com), the business information company and publisher of How we made it in Africa (www.howwemadeitinafrica.com), is assembling a team of experienced, passionate, and driven business/financial journalists to write in-depth profiles on African entrepreneurs for an exciting new project. All journalists will be contracted on a strictly freelance basis.

Only candidates with at least five years experience in business/financial journalism should apply. As this is a part-time role, the ideal candidate would probably either be 1) Currently working full-time with free capacity for this project 2) A freelancer with spare capacity.

Duties

- Writing compelling, in-depth profiles on some of the continent’s most exciting entrepreneurs

- Conducting interviews with the entrepreneurs in person or via Skype

Skills required

- Genuine interest in business and entrepreneurship

- Excellent interviewing skills

- Superb writing ability

- An eye for detail (ability to pick up factual/content/language errors)

- Ability to liaise effectively and professionally with interviewees

- Ability to stick to tight deadlines

When it comes to the people we are looking for, we can’t say it better than Hannes van Rensburg, founder of Fundamo, in his book Cash In, Cash Out:

“Responsibility is someone saying, ‘Leave it to me,’ and you knowing you can forget about it as it will get done. Someone who doesn’t think up excuses for why things do not get done, but who always thinks up ways to circumvent obstacles so that things do. Someone who takes pride in his or her achievements, and moves things forward all the time.”

If you are this person, please send your CV, examples of similar work and a supporting email explaining why you are suitable for this role to jaco@howwemadeitinafrica.com