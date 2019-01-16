Maritz Africa, the business information company and publisher of How we made it in Africa (www.howwemadeitinafrica.com), is seeking a switched-on business journalist/ content producer to work across a range of its online properties. This is a junior- to mid-level position. The candidate must have a strong interest in business, economics, Africa and a desire to learn more about the world. The position is for a three-month contract and based in Cape Town.

Duties

Doing Q&A interviews with business personalities from across Africa

Uploading content (both editorial and client material) to WordPress

Manage a variety of social media accounts

Various other ad hoc editorial tasks

Skills/experience needed

Colourful writing style

Business journalism background

Strong knowledge of social media

An eye for detail (ability to pick up factual/content/language errors)

Self-starter

When it comes to the person we are looking for, we can’t say it better than Hannes van Rensburg, founder of Fundamo, in his book Cash In, Cash Out:

“Responsibility is someone saying, ‘Leave it to me,’ and you knowing you can forget about it as it will get done. Someone who doesn’t think up excuses for why things do not get done, but who always thinks up ways to circumvent obstacles so that things do. Someone who takes pride in his or her achievements, and moves things forward all the time.”

If you are this person, please send your CV and a supporting email explaining why you are suitable for this role to jaco@howwemadeitinafrica.com