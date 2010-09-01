Mali to introduce new mining code
Mali's mines minister, Abou Bakar Traore, has revealed that the country will introduce a new mining code in October to encourage more investment in the minerals industry.
Mali’s mines minister, Abou Bakar Traore, has revealed that the country will introduce a new mining code in October to encourage more investment in the minerals industry, according to a report by Bloomberg.
Bloomberg quoted Traore saying that there are many positive aspects to the new mining code and that it assures investor participation in Mali.
Mali is Africa's third-largest gold producer. The country's mining industry has recently attracted renewed interest and investment from foreign firms.