PRESS OFFICE: Ethiopian Airlines

Africa’s largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines, is pleased to announce that it will add Antananarivo, Madagascar to its network as of 28 March 2017. Madagascar will join the ever expanding Ethiopian network of 95 worldwide destinations.

Antananarivo is the capital and the largest city of Madagascar. The island nation is known as a 'biodiversity hot spot' as over 90% of its wildlife is found nowhere else on earth. Madagascar is home to lush rainforests and is famous for its curious lemurs. Ethiopian’s new nonstop flight will operate three times weekly to and from Ethiopian’s hub at Addis Ababa, where passengers can connect to and from cities throughout the world, including Washington, London, Frankfurt, Paris, Rome, Beirut, Jeddah, Cairo, Dubai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Beijing.

Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, said: “Ethiopian, as a flagship carrier of Africa, is pleased to add Madagascar to its wide route network. Having started serving Africa seven decades ago with our motto 'Bringing Africa Closer', we are now continually enhancing our services and working to “Connect Africa to the World”.

As air connectivity is an essential cause and driver of a nation’s socio-economic integration, our new service will certainly contribute for a growing business and bilateral cooperation with other sisterly African cities. Moreover, travelers from Madagascar will be seamlessly connected with Ethiopian ever-expanding network across five continents. I would like to thank all who made this route possible.”

Ethiopian Airlines is a truly indigenous pan-African global carrier that operates the youngest and the most modern fleet in the continent with an average aircraft age of less than five years. For more information about Ethiopian Airlines, visit www.ethiopianairlines.com.

About Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian)

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest-growing airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centres: Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Service. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.

www.ethiopianairlines.com