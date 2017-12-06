PRESS OFFICE: Djembe Communications

Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra (Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts), was recently crowned as a leader in ‘Hospitality’ at the first edition of the Ghana Expatriate Business Awards for its outstanding contributions, accomplishments and service towards the development of the hospitality sector in the country. The Award recognises Mövenpick for its exceptionally high standards in product quality, increase in business activities, hotel service delivery and guest satisfaction.

The Ghana Expatriate Business Awards was instituted by the Ministry of Trade and Industry in partnership with Millennium Excellence Foundation to honor international businesses for their immense contributions towards economic development in Ghana. To be conducted as a biannual affair, the Awards recognises the role and impact of expatriate-led businesses in enhancing local economic diversification efforts, raising the standard of living for locals and supporting job creation, while attracting foreign direct investments (FDIs) into the country.

Excited about the win, Axel Hauser, General Manager of the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra said: “We are truly humbled by the recognition accorded to us at this inaugural Ghana Expatriate Business Awards. Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra takes pride in our commitment towards driving best practice in the hospitality sector in Ghana and we are pleased to have been acknowledged as leaders in the Hospitality category. Our employees have continuously demonstrated a passion for service excellence and we proudly accept this award on their behalf and thank them for their contributions.”

The hotel industry in Ghana employs about 500,000 people, consisting mainly of the youth, and promotes the modernisation of the country by giving a platform to foreign visitors to form their first impressions about the country. A recent report by PWC’s Hospitality Outlook 2017-2021, suggests that the Ghanaian hotel industry is expected to grow 1.1% in 2017, 2.1% in 2018 and 2.3% in 2019. As a major emerging market in Africa, the study highlights that investors are increasingly eyeing opportunities in Ghana. The country continues to attract local and international brands to the country, including within the hospitality sector.

“Ghana’s hospitality industry is set to profit from increased foreign investments and an influx of foreign travelers as the government embarks on a number of initiatives to stimulate economic growth. As the industry continues to grow, novel avenues continue to emerge for investment along the hospitality and tourism value chain.” Mr. Hauser added. The awards were attended by high-level government dignitaries, Ghanaian and expatriate business leaders, and members of the media.

Earlier this year, Mövenpick was bestowed with its sixth consecutive Green Globe Certification as the Hotel worked towards achieving its sustainable goals. The Hotel is one of the most established properties in the upscale hotel sector in Ghana as it has accommodated a series of impressive events namely Ghana Shippers Awards 2017, Innovation Prize for Africa 2017, The Golden Movie Awards Africa 2017, West Africa Media Excellence Awards (WAMECA), Media Foundation for West Africa’s (MFWA), and Glitz Style Awards 2017 among others.

About Movenpick Hotels & Resorts



Since establishment in 1973, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts have evolved into a highly respected premium hotel management company and are one of the top 50 hotel groups worldwide. With more than 100 hotels operating or under construction in the core markets Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia, the company is firmly established in the premium hotel segment. Employing over 16,000 staff members, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts specialises in business and conference hotels, as well as holiday resorts, all reflecting a sense of place and respect for their local communities.

Of Swiss heritage, Mövenpick is passionate about delivering premium service and culinary enjoyment – all with a personal touch. The business unit welcomes close to seven million guests annually and to ensure that they enjoy consistently high-calibre Mövenpick hospitality, traditional Swiss values such as reliability, punctuality and precision are enthusiastically implemented at the business, airport and city hotels as well as holiday resorts. The hotel company is owned by Mövenpick Holding (66.7%) and the Kingdom Group (33.3%). For more information, please visit www.movenpick.com



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Lambert Akwa

Djembe Communications

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