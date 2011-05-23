Despite its success in East Africa, mobile money transfer service M-Pesa is struggling to take off in South Africa. Mobile operator, Vodacom, last year partnered with the country’s fourth largest bank, Nedbank, to launch M-Pesa. The service registered over 13 million subscribers in Kenya since 2007; in South Africa it currently only has 120,000 users. Analysts said that the slow uptake could be because of South Africa’s sophisticated banking infrastructure. Read the full article at Moneyweb.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.