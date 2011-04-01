M-PESA goes global with Western Union alliance
Kenya’s mobile services giant Safaricom has signed a partnership with Western Union that will allow M-PESA's 13.5 million subscribers to receive international money transfers from 45 countries and territories worldwide.
Kenya’s mobile services giant Safaricom has signed a partnership with Western Union that will allow M-PESA's 13.5 million subscribers to receive international money transfers from 45 countries and territories worldwide.
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